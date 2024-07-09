Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 98,297 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 75.0% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,740. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.70 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

