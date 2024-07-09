Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,926 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $48,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,703. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

