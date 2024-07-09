Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 5.49% of Brookline Bancorp worth $48,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 178,733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 62,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

