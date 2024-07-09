Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,685 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after buying an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,817,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 219,819 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 534,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,280. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

