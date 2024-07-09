Jennison Associates LLC Sells 103,857 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,857 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $40,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intapp by 60.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,724 shares of company stock worth $1,787,401. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 575,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

