Jennison Associates LLC Sells 42,623 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,623 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $386,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,763,646 shares in the company, valued at $40,105,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 497,126 shares of company stock worth $10,948,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

