Jennison Associates LLC Sells 505,681 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 505,681 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Salesforce worth $2,440,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $5.75 on Monday, reaching $257.44. 6,536,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,152 shares of company stock worth $127,249,111. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

