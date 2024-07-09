Jennison Associates LLC Sells 591,629 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.31% of ON worth $69,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in ON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

ONON traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

