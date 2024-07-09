JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 3.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 659,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,202,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

