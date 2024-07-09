JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 545 ($6.98) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.04) to GBX 572 ($7.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 518.50 ($6.64).
In other Aviva news, insider Thomas Neil purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($619,956.45). Also, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,609.20). Insiders purchased a total of 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
