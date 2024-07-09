JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 545 ($6.98) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.04) to GBX 572 ($7.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 518.50 ($6.64).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.05, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 501.40 ($6.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 461.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27.

In other Aviva news, insider Thomas Neil purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($619,956.45). Also, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,609.20). Insiders purchased a total of 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

