Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.74 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $86.74 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,140,697,095 coins and its circulating supply is 24,140,596,756 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,133,630,194.368763 with 24,133,529,851.660774 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16032176 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $74,523,630.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.