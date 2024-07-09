Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.62. 102,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,162,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $49,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $23,510,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $21,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

