Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,639,000 after buying an additional 132,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.