Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.27 million and $2.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,146,085 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

