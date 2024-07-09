Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292,669 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 127,885 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. 1,587,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,076. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.