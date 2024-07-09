Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.13. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

