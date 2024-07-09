Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.18. 189,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,635,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

