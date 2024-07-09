Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 55500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Libero Copper & Gold Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.68.
Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
About Libero Copper & Gold
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
