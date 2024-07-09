Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at UBS Group

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.92.

Get Linde alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.09. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.