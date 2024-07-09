LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.2 %

LIQT opened at $2.17 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.