London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,650.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($46.75) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($46.11), with a volume of 658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,550 ($45.47).

London Security Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,096.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,070.60. The company has a market capitalization of £441.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,022.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. London Security’s payout ratio is 6,966.29%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.