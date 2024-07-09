Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

