Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

