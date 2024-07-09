Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.92. 3,701,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $117.15 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

