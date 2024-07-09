MARBLEX (MBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.06 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $65.06 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,269,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,209,957 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,269,255 with 129,209,956.70053594 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.51917203 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,457,292.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

