McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

MCK traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,004. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

