MELD Price Down 12% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,627,272 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00954067 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,162,132.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.