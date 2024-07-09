Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

MLAB stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,609. The stock has a market cap of $497.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $145.46.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

