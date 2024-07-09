Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 331.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 185.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. 3,226,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

