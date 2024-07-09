Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 0.8%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 387 ($4.96). Approximately 11,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 183,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($4.92).

Midwich Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.63.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

