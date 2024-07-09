Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.85

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 205256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156 in the last 90 days. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

