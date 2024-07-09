MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $248.48 and last traded at $248.76. 639,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,534,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $8,274,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

