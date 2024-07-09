Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Moody’s by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.45.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.63. The company had a trading volume of 499,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $434.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.