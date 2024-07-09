Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.66 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $171.66 million and $4.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,744,014 coins and its circulating supply is 883,157,506 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

