Morphic’s (MORF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Morphic Trading Down 0.0 %

MORF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

