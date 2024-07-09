Multibit Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Multibit has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multibit has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03212945 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,182,312.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

