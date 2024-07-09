Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

