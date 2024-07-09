Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 2,446,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

