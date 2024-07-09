Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 63,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.