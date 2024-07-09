Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

