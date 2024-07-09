Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,654,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,790 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,346,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,430,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $323.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

