Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,570,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.