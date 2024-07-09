Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2,201.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 346,494 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,635,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,060. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.