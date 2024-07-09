Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

