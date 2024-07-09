Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,279.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.56. 1,834,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,748. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

