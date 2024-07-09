Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,165. The stock has a market cap of $318.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

