Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 77.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $52.76 on Monday, hitting $899.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,803,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $839.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

