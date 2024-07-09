Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.68. 376,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.30 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

