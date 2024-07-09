Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. 1,494,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

