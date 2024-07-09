Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

